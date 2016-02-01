FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shell to sell its 51 pct stake in Shell Refining Company in Malaysia
#Market News
February 1, 2016 / 9:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Shell to sell its 51 pct stake in Shell Refining Company in Malaysia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Shell

* Sale of Shell’s share in the Shell Refining Company, Malaysia

* Shell agrees to sell its shareholding in the Shell Refining Company in Malaysia to Malaysian Hengyuan International Limited (MHIL) 

* The transaction is expected to complete in 2016, subject to obtaining regulatory approval.

* Reached a conditional agreement with Malaysian Hengyuan International Limited for sale of its 51 pct shareholding in refining company for $66.3 million

* Shell has also agreed the sale of its marketing business in Denmark and Norway, its LPG businesses in France and a 33.24 pct shareholding in Showa Shell Sekiyu KK Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
