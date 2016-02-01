BRIEF-Shell to sell its 51 pct stake in Shell Refining Company in Malaysia

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Shell

* Reached a conditional agreement with Malaysian Hengyuan International Limited for sale of its 51 pct shareholding in refining company for $66.3 million

* Shell has also agreed the sale of its marketing business in Denmark and Norway, its LPG businesses in France and a 33.24 pct shareholding in Showa Shell Sekiyu KK