Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sanoma Oyj :

* Sells Dutch car classifieds business Autotrader.nl

* Will recognise a non-recurring capital gain of around 13 million euros

* Agreed selling price of deal is around 28 million euros ($30.4 million) and transaction was closed Feb. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)