Feb 1 (Reuters) - Affine RE SA :

* Partners with Sogeprom to construct an office building in Euronantes

* Signed a sale option to acquire an off-plan 3,844 square meter office building from Sogeprom in Euronantes, the railway station district of Nantes, for 9.8 million euros ($10.67 million) Source text: bit.ly/1nA93rf Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)