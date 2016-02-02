FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kuoni Reisen Holding's Board supports EQT's bid for Kuoni Travel Holding
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 2, 2016 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kuoni Reisen Holding's Board supports EQT's bid for Kuoni Travel Holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :

* EQT announces all cash public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares of Kuoni Travel Holding Ltd. for a price of 370.00 Swiss francs ($363.5) per share

* Offer represents a premium of 34.1 pct to current 60-day volume weighted average share price (‘VWAP’) and a 60.0 pct premium to VWAP before Jan 5

* EQT ownership will enable Kuoni Group to accelerate growth and further strengthen its leading market positions

* Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation supports the transaction and remains actively involved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0179 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

