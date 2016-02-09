BRIEF-Securitas CEO raises market outlook for Europe 2016

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Securitas CEO Alf Goransson told Reuters:

* Sees European market up 2-3 pct 2016, more than seen previously

* Demand in Europe for services related to terror concerns declined in January

* Sees Spanish market maybe marginally better in 2016 vs 2015 when market was flat

* Sees North America market up around 3 pct in 2016

* Working on a number of smaller to medium sized acquisitions, hopes to close one this year, looking at tech acquisitions mainly in Europe Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)