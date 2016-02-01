FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Net mobile sees indirect benefits from planned acquisition of Visa Europe Ltd
#Market News
February 1, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Net mobile sees indirect benefits from planned acquisition of Visa Europe Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Net Mobile AG :

* Planned acquisition of Visa Europe Limited through Visa Inc. benefits company indirectly - positive non-recurring effect expected

* Expects 17 million euros ($18.49 million) allotment amount for its subsidiary net-m privatbank 1891 AG, as member of Visa Europe Limited, through takeover of Visa Europe Limited by Visa Inc.

* Assumes that its subsidiary can expect 13 million euros in cash and approx. 4 million euros in preferred shares of Visa Inc. during current fiscal year Source text - bit.ly/1nIpv9s

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
