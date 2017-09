Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mauna Kea Technologies SAS :

* Announces an expanded strategic partnership with Fujifilm China

* Says Fujifilm China will commercialize its Cellvizio for gastroenterological and pulmonary applications in China and will increasingly integrate the Cellvizio platform into its commercial offers for advanced endoscopy systems