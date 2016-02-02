BRIEF-Zueblin Immobilien Holding calls EGM and proposes reverse stock split

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :

* Calls extraordinary shareholders’ meeting and proposes reverse stock split

* Board proposes a reverse stock split at ratio of 450:1

* 450 registered shares with a nominal value of 0.05 Swiss francs each will be exchanged into one new registered share with a nominal value of 22.50 francs ($22.1)

* Board of directors calls an extraordinary shareholders' meeting to take place on Feb. 29