BRIEF-National Australia Bank announces delay in launching CYBG IPO
February 2, 2016 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-National Australia Bank announces delay in launching CYBG IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Limited :

* Confirmed CYBG Plc demerger has become effective today and announced a short delay in launching expected Initial Public Offering

* IPO is expected to proceed, with the IPO multiple times covered at 180 pence per CYBG share from International and Australian investors

* Expects to announce the final pricing for the IPO on 3 February 2016.

* CYBG is expected to have a senior standalone investment grade credit rating

* NAB and CYBG have decided to delay finalisation of the IPO for 24 hours

