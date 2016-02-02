BRIEF-MedCap invest in and joins forces with Inpac and AirContainer

Feb 2 (Reuters) - MedCap publ AB :

* Acquires 51.1 percent of Inpac and AirContainer via newly formed holding company

* Inpac’s current owner Peter Thulin to hold 28.9 pct in the new group, AirContainer’s current owner 20 pct

* MedCaps investment will be 11.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.35 million), based on debt-free value of about 40 million crowns with 50 pct acquisition financing, mainly through bank financing

* Acquisition is expected to have a positive effect on MedCaps sales and results in FY 2015/2016 Source text: bit.ly/1PcsCxa Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5298 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)