Feb 2 (Reuters) - Exeotech Invest publ AB :

* Says has signed Letter of Intent (LoI) on acquisition of Österhagenprodukter AB (Österhagenglass)

* Purchase price for Österhagenglass to be 0.85 million Swedish crowns ($100,000)

($1 = 8.5255 Swedish crowns)