FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Miraculum preliminary Q4 revenue up 42 pct yoy
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 2, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Miraculum preliminary Q4 revenue up 42 pct yoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Miraculum SA :

* Preliminary Q4 2015 revenue 7.6 million zlotys ($1.9 million), up 42 percent year on year, excluding sale of “Brutal” brand

* Q4 gross margin estimated at 3.1 million zlotys versus 1.9 million zlotys a year ago, excluding sale of “Brutal” brand

* In Q4 sale of products under “Pani Walewska” brand doubled year on year

* In 2016 plans to prioritize development of product lines sold in drugstores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0374 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.