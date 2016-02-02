BRIEF-Basware targets annual net sales of EUR 220-280 mln by 2018

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Basware Oyj :

* Announces refined strategy for 2016-2018

* Sets goal for annual net sales at 220 million to 280 million euros ($239.8 million-$305.2 million) by 2018

* Says goal for 2016/2018 includes increasing the share of recurring revenue to over 80 percent

* Says will further improve profitability as a result of ongoing efficiency and streamlining initiatives

* Within sales, plans to increase its direct sales force, with a key focus on UK, US and Germany

* Says organic growth which is the key focus will continue to be supported by a disciplined acquisition strategy, aimed at strengthening the company’s position in its key markets Source text for Eikon:

