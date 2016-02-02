FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Basware targets annual net sales of EUR 220-280 mln by 2018
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
February 2, 2016 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Basware targets annual net sales of EUR 220-280 mln by 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Basware Oyj :

* Announces refined strategy for 2016-2018

* Sets goal for annual net sales at 220 million to 280 million euros ($239.8 million-$305.2 million) by 2018

* Says goal for 2016/2018 includes increasing the share of recurring revenue to over 80 percent

* Says will further improve profitability as a result of ongoing efficiency and streamlining initiatives

* Within sales, plans to increase its direct sales force, with a key focus on UK, US and Germany

* Says organic growth which is the key focus will continue to be supported by a disciplined acquisition strategy, aimed at strengthening the company’s position in its key markets Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.