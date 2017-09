Feb 2 (Reuters) - CRCAM Loire Haute-Loire :

* Reports FY net income of 78.3 million euros ($85.35 million), up 5.1 percent

* FY gross operating income is 142.1 million euros, down 4.4 percent

* FY net banking income is 293.5 million euros, down 0.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)