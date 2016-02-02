BRIEF-Miton UK Microcap Trust targets 30 mln stg with share placing

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Miton Uk Microcap Trust Plc

* Issue of equity

* The Board of Directors of Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (the Company) today announce the proposed issue of up to 250 million new ordinary and/or C shares in aggregate through a share issuance programme over the next 12 months

* commencing with an initial issue of C shares through a placing, offer for subscription and intermediaries offer at a price of 50 pence per C Share, targeting gross proceeds of £30 million