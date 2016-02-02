FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BP to cut jobs at upstream and downstream segments
#Market News
February 2, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BP to cut jobs at upstream and downstream segments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - BP Plc

* Lower underlying result was predominantly driven by impact of steeply lower oil and gas prices on BP’s upstream segment

* Brent crude oil marker price averaged $44 a barrel in 4Q 2015 compared with $77 a year earlier

* Completed $10 billion divestment programme announced in October 2013 and plans a further $3-5 billion during 2016

* Sees annual organic capital expenditure to remain between $17 and $19 billion in 2016 and 2017 and to be at lower end of that range in 2016

* BP has taken around $1.5 billion in restructuring charges over past five quarters; this total is expected to approach $2.5 billion by end of 2016

* Expects to reduce number of staff and contractor roles in Upstream segment by around 4,000 during 2016

* Expects to reduce number of staff and contractor roles by up to 3,000 from Downstream by end of 2017

* Q4 average henry hub US gas marker price was $2.27 per million british thermal units compared with $4.04 in 4Q 2014

* BP CFO says should current conditions persist for longer than seen, expect that actions taken will capture more deflation

* BP CFO says actions taken will drive point at which we balance organic sources and uses of cash lower than $60 per barrel indicated at last quarter’s results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
