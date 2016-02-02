BRIEF-Bgeo Group announces merger of BOG's corporate banking and investment management businesses

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Bgeo Group Plc

* Announces merger of BOG’s corporate banking and investment management businesses

* Expect to grow our fee income, improve bank’s ROAE and reduce concentration risk in corporate lending portfolio.

* archil Gachechiladze, currently group CFO and deputy CEO, investment management at bank is to lead merged business

* Announces appointment of Tornike Gogichaishvili, currently chief operating officer at bank, as deputy CEO operations at bank

* Archil will step down from his present position of group CFO and Levan Kulijanishvili, will also undertake responsibilities of group CFO.

* New appointments are effective immediately, following regulatory approval from National Bank Of Georgia