BRIEF-Bgeo Group announces merger of BOG's corporate banking and investment management businesses
#Financials
February 2, 2016 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bgeo Group announces merger of BOG's corporate banking and investment management businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Bgeo Group Plc

* Announces merger of BOG’s corporate banking and investment management businesses

* Expect to grow our fee income, improve bank’s ROAE and reduce concentration risk in corporate lending portfolio.

* archil Gachechiladze, currently group CFO and deputy CEO, investment management at bank is to lead merged business

* Announces appointment of Tornike Gogichaishvili, currently chief operating officer at bank, as deputy CEO operations at bank

* Archil will step down from his present position of group CFO and Levan Kulijanishvili, will also undertake responsibilities of group CFO.

* New appointments are effective immediately, following regulatory approval from National Bank Of Georgia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
