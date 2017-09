Feb 2 (Reuters) - Les Moulins De La Concorde Ltee :

* HY 2015 group turnover of 1.20 billion rupees versus 1.04 billion rupees last year

* HY group profit before taxation of 88.7 million rupees versus 11.7 million rupees

* HY 2015 group eps of 13.59 rupees

* Says "positive results are expected for the next quarter despite strong competition on export markets"