BRIEF-Numis says deal pipeline, including fund raising and M&A, strong for coming year
#Financials
February 2, 2016 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Numis says deal pipeline, including fund raising and M&A, strong for coming year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Numis Corporation Plc

* “2015 was a good year for Numis. Financial performance was strong and we surpassed record revenues generated in 2014”

* Since start of our 2016 financial year we have completed 20 equity finance transactions, including 8 IPOS, together with a number of advisory mandates

* Our deal pipeline is strong and includes both fund raising and M&A prospects for coming year - Nonexec Chairman

* ”A 7 pct year-on- year increase in profitability which enabled us to recommend increase in final dividend for 2015 to 11.5p (up 10 pct on 2014) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
