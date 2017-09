Feb 2 (Reuters) - Formpipe Software AB :

* Supplier applies for a review procedure regarding e-archive procurement

* On Jan. 25, 2016, three Swedish municipalities announced, through contract award decision, that they intend to sign an agreement with Formpipe

* Standstill period will be extended until administrative court has ruled on case Source text for Eikon:

