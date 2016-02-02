BRIEF-InternetQ approached by Toscafund, Penta Capital and CEO about possible offer

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Internetq Plc

* Approached by Toscafund Asset Management, Penta Capital and CEO Panagiotis Dimitropoulos acting jointly, about a possible offer

* Discussions with consortium are at a preliminary stage and tosca penta is undertaking a customary due diligence process in relation to company

* Confirms that it has authorised CEO to enter into discussions with Tosca Penta regarding a joint offer and that it has formed an independent committee to consider any offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: