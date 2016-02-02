FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Highlight Communications to sell Highlight Event & Entertainment AG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Highlight Communications AG :

* Sale of shares in Highlight Event & Entertainment AG 

* Resolved to sell entire stake of 1.31 million shares (75.4 pct) in Highlight Event & Entertainment AG to Bernhard Burgener, chairman of board of directors and CEO

* Total sales price will be 18.28 million Swiss francs ($17.93 million), corresponding to a value of 14.00 Swiss francs per share in Highlight Event & Entertainment AG

* Resolved to no longer pursue activities detailed in annual report in “Other Business Activities” segment

* Intends to sell non-controlling interests (including those held indirectly) in Paperflakes AG, Holotrack AG And Equity Investment In Pulse Evolution to Highlight Event & Entertainment AG

* Implementation of these disposals is planned for Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0194 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

