Feb 2 (Reuters) - LDLC Com SA :

* Offers to acquire Materiel.net

* Announces acceptance by the shareholder Domisys (site owner of Materiel.net) of an offer to acquire the entire share capital of Domisys

* Completion of transaction expected no later than the end of March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)