FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MTG Q4 core profit in line with forecast
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 3, 2016 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MTG Q4 core profit in line with forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - MTG

* Says board of directors to propose increased annual cash dividend of SEK 11.50 (11.00) per share

* Q4 sales SEK 4,545m (4,371)

* Q4 operating income SEK 434 mln (478) including M&A costs and adverse currency effects, but before SEK 63m (0) of non-recurring items

* Reuters poll: MTG Q4 sales were seen at 4,505 million SEK, core EBIT 434 million SEK, dividend at 11.20 SEK/share

* MTG says our aim is to accelerate our sales growth and increase our operating profits in 2016

* MTG says benefits will gradually compensate during year for anticipated SEK 250m of incremental adverse fx effects, and additional costs for new or extended sports rights that we have acquired Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.