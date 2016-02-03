BRIEF-MTG Q4 core profit in line with forecast

Feb 3 (Reuters) - MTG
* Says board of directors to propose increased annual cash dividend of SEK 11.50 (11.00) per share
* Q4 sales SEK 4,545m (4,371)
* Q4 operating income SEK 434 mln (478) including M&A costs and adverse currency effects, but before SEK 63m (0) of non-recurring items
* Reuters poll: MTG Q4 sales were seen at 4,505 million SEK, core EBIT 434 million SEK, dividend at 11.20 SEK/share
* MTG says our aim is to accelerate our sales growth and increase our operating profits in 2016
* MTG says benefits will gradually compensate during year for anticipated SEK 250m of incremental adverse fx effects, and additional costs for new or extended sports rights that we have acquired Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: