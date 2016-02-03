BRIEF-Johnston Press announces reduction of pension deficit

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc :

* Reduction of pension deficit

* Announces results of its pension study for purpose of assessing liabilities of Johnston Press Pension Plan

* Findings of study are expected to reduce present value of scheme’s deficit by some £50m at 2 January 2016 under IAS 19

* Scheme deficit at 3 January 2015 was £90m

* These adjustments, taken together, reduce scheme deficit by some 53 mln stg