BRIEF-Shanks announces sale of debt, equity in Wakefield PFI contract

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Shanks Group Plc :

* Sale of 100 pct of subordinated debt and 49.99 pct of equity in Wakefield PFI contract

* Under terms of transaction, gross cash consideration of 30 million stg is payable in cash on completion

* Costs will be approximately 1 million stg

* Deal signed by Equitix, has full bank consent and requires formal approval of Wakefield council which will be considered at council's March meeting