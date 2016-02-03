FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shanks announces sale of debt, equity in Wakefield PFI contract
February 3, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Shanks announces sale of debt, equity in Wakefield PFI contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Shanks Group Plc :

* Sale of 100 pct of subordinated debt and 49.99 pct of equity in Wakefield PFI contract

* Under terms of transaction, gross cash consideration of 30 million stg is payable in cash on completion

* Costs will be approximately 1 million stg

* Deal signed by Equitix, has full bank consent and requires formal approval of Wakefield council which will be considered at council’s March meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

