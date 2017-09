Feb 3 (Reuters) - AAK, Q4 :

* Says proposed dividend of SEK 7.75 (6.75)

* Operating profit, excluding acquisition costs of SEK 15 million, of SEK 388 million (343 excluding net positive, non-recurring items of SEK 16 million)

* Reuters poll: AAK Q4 core operating profit was seen at SEK 392 million, dividend at 7.83 SEK/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)