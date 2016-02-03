BRIEF-Statoil hands out contracts worth NOK 1.6 bln for North Sea fields

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa says:

* Awards contracts for Oseberg Vestflanken 2, Johan Sverdrup and Gina Krog fields

* Contracts have a combined value of approximately NOK 1.6 billion

* Technip has been awarded contracts for pipe laying at Johan Sverdrup and Oseberg Vestflanken 2. Combined contract value is approximately nok 400 million

* Ocean Installer has been awarded contracts for marine construction and installation at Oseberg Vestflanken 2, Johan Sverdrup and Gina Krog. Combined contract value is approximately nok 200 million

* Hereema Fabrication Group has been awarded contract for engineering, procurement and construction (epc) of unmanned wellhead platform at Oseberg Vestflanken 2. Combined contract value is approximately nok 800 million

* Aibel has been awarded contract for engineering, procurement, construction and installation (epci) on oseberg field centre, to prepare platform for receiving well stream from oseberg vestflanken 2. This contract has a value of approximately NOK 200 million.

*  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)