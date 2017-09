Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ateme SA :

* FY revenue 28.6 million euros ($31.19 million) versus 24.8 million euros year ago

* Q4 revenue 8.5 million euros versus 7.5 million euros year ago

* In terms of economic performance, the second half will be better oriented than the first Source text: bit.ly/1nDzmNd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)