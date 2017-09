Feb 2 (Reuters) - Visiativ SA :

* FY revenue 82.7 million euros versus 49.7 million euros ($54.21 million) year ago

* Sees FY operating income of over 2 million euros versus 1 million euros previously announced

* Sees over 100 million euros in revenue in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1o37X82 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)