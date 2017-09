Feb 2 (Reuters) - Amsterdam Commodities NV :

* Has taken its first step into the Indian market via subsidiary Van Rees Group (VRG)

* Newly established VRG subsidiary has acquired assets of Container Tea & Commodities (CT&C), which is based in Coonoor in India Source text: bit.ly/1SqFXrK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)