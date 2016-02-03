BRIEF-Gjensidige 2015 dividend above forecast, repeats outlook

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Gjensidige :

* Gjensidige q4 pretax profit nok 1,470.6 million (Reuters poll nok 1.58 billion) vs NOK 1,159.0 mln in Q4 2014

* Gjensidige says the board is confident of delivering solid earnings and dividend growth over time, and strong underwriting profitability is expected to offset a more challenging environment for achieving investment returns

* Gjensidige proposes 2015 dividend of nok 8.40 per share (Reuters poll 7.80), of which NOK 2.0 is related to the distribution of excess capital and vs NOK 5.90 per share in 2014

* Repeats payout ratio over time of at least 70% of profit after tax. Excess capital above the targeted capitalisation will be paid out over time

* Gjensidige Q4 combined ratio 84.0 percent (Reuters poll 85.0 percent) vs 84.5 pct in Q4 2014

* Repeats over the next 3-5 years, average annual run-off gains are expected to double from the average level reported over the past five years, moving the expected reported combined ratio to the lower end of a corridor 86-89 (undiscounted)

* Gjensidige says regulatory uncertainty relating to solvency ii is expected to decrease. All else being equal, this will support the already strong capital position

* Gjensidige says given reasonable market conditions, Gjensidige will consider utilising capacity for issuing tier 1 compatible hybrid capital to further optimise the capital structure. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)