BRIEF-Gjensidige 2015 dividend above forecast, repeats outlook

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Gjensidige :
* Gjensidige q4 pretax profit nok 1,470.6 million (Reuters poll nok 1.58 billion) vs NOK 1,159.0 mln in Q4 2014
* Gjensidige says the board is confident of delivering solid earnings and dividend growth over time, and strong underwriting profitability is expected to offset a more challenging environment for achieving investment returns
* Gjensidige proposes 2015 dividend of nok 8.40 per share (Reuters poll 7.80), of which NOK 2.0 is related to the distribution of excess capital and vs NOK 5.90 per share in 2014
* Repeats payout ratio over time of at least 70% of profit after tax. Excess capital above the targeted capitalisation will be paid out over time
* Gjensidige Q4 combined ratio 84.0 percent (Reuters poll 85.0 percent) vs 84.5 pct in Q4 2014
* Repeats over the next 3-5 years, average annual run-off gains are expected to double from the average level reported over the past five years, moving the expected reported combined ratio to the lower end of a corridor 86-89 (undiscounted)
* Gjensidige says regulatory uncertainty relating to solvency ii is expected to decrease. All else being equal, this will support the already strong capital position
* Gjensidige says given reasonable market conditions, Gjensidige will consider utilising capacity for issuing tier 1 compatible hybrid capital to further optimise the capital structure.