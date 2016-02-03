RPT BRIEF-Lundin Petroleum Q4 net loss $494 mln after impairments, forex loss

(Repeats to cover additional alerts)

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Lundin Petroleum AB

* Q4 EBITDA $93.6 million (Reuters poll $10.7 mln)

* Q4 net loss $493.7 million (Reuters poll loss $50.5 mln)

* Q4 revenues $136.0 million (Reuters poll $158 mln)

* Q4 net result includes net foreign exchange loss of $129.2 million and an after tax impairment charge of $296.3 million

* Key 2016 focus on southern Barents sea where we will be active on both fronts; exploration and appraisal with a particular focus on existing Alta discovery area

* Says further exploration drilling will also be taking place on the Utsira High and in the Sabah area in Malaysia

* Says in strong health with reserves of close to 700 MMboe and a production base that will grow significantly

* Says cost of operations will fall below USD 10 per barrel and with strong access to liquidity to withstand the current low oil price environment we will emerge from this downturn as a company that is stronger than ever

* Says organic growth strategy remains intact and we will continue to explore for new resources

* Says anticipates further cost savings in Johan Sverdrup which will further improve the economics of the project

* Says anticipates further cost savings in Johan Sverdrup which will further improve the economics of the project

* Says will continue to work very hard to maintain a robust balance sheet and strong access to liquidity