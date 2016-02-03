FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Switzerland Market Report
February 3, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Syngenta 2015 EBITDA $2.777 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Syngenta AG

* Says 2015 sales $13.4 billion: up one percent at constant exchange rates - 11 percent lower at actual rates due to us dollar strength 

* 2015 ebitda $2.777 bln

* Proposed dividend maintained at chf 11.00 per share

* Syngenta ag says in 2016 our focus will be on further improving profitability in challenging market conditions

* Syngenta ag says targets a release of working capital, which will contribute to an increase in free cash flow for the year to over $1 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

