BRIEF-Hafslund Q4 EBITDA up at NOK 796  million

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Hafslund ASA :

* Q4 EBITDA NOK 796 million ($91.27 million) versus NOK 760 million year ago

* Q4 operating revenue 3.36 billion crowns versus 3.61 billion crowns year ago 

* FY profit after tax came in at 1.28 billion crowns, up 28 percent on 2014

* Strong results from heat and network, more than offset lower year-on-year power production and power prices

* 2015 EBITDA 2.92 billion crowns in 2015, an improvement of 125 million crowns on previous year

* Board proposes a dividend of 3 crowns per share for 2015. Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.7211 Norwegian crowns)