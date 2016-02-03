FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hafslund Q4 EBITDA up at NOK 796  million
February 3, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hafslund Q4 EBITDA up at NOK 796  million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Hafslund ASA :

* Q4 EBITDA NOK 796 million ($91.27 million) versus NOK 760 million year ago

* Q4 operating revenue 3.36 billion crowns versus 3.61 billion crowns year ago 

* FY profit after tax came in at 1.28 billion crowns, up 28 percent on 2014

* Strong results from heat and network, more than offset lower year-on-year power production and power prices

* 2015 EBITDA 2.92 billion crowns in 2015, an improvement of 125 million crowns on previous year

* Board proposes a dividend of 3 crowns per share for 2015. Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7211 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
