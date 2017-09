Feb 3 (Reuters) - Norvestia Oyj :

* Q4 trading gains 7.3 million euros ($7.97 million) versus 1.0 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 6.4 million euros versus 0.4 million euros year ago

* Proposes that 0.79 euro be distributed as dividend (0.30 euro year ago)

* Share of growth equity in Norvestia’s investment activities will be increased during 2016-2018 to about 50 pct of company’s total investments Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)