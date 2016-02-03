FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Columbus upgrades earnings expectations for 2015
#Software
February 3, 2016 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Columbus upgrades earnings expectations for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Columbus A/S :

* Upgrades earnings expectations for 2015

* Raises 2015 EBITDA forecast to a level of 105 million Danish crowns ($15.4 million) from 94 million crowns

* Says expectations to revenues are specified to level of 1.12 billion crowns compared to previously announced expected level of 1.03 billion crowns

* Raises guidance as activity level in the services business and sale of own software during Q4 2015 exceeded expectations Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8309 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

