FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Telenor's dtac: Q4 EBITDA NOK 1.58 billion
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 3, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Telenor's dtac: Q4 EBITDA NOK 1.58 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Telenor’s Dtac (Total Access Communication:

* Q4 EBITDA NOK 1.58 billion versus NOK 1.49 billion a year ago

* Q4 revenues NOK 5,533 million versus NOK 5,265 million a year ago 

* Sees 2016 Ebitda margin in the range Of 27-31 percent

* Telenor’s dtac sees 2016 capex in line with 2015

* Telenor’s dtac sees 2016 service revenues excluding interconnect in the range of flat to slight increase versus 2015

* During the quarter the number of subscriptions increased by 0.40 million to 25.3 million. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.