BRIEF-Telenor's dtac: Q4 EBITDA NOK 1.58 billion

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Telenor’s Dtac (Total Access Communication:

* Q4 EBITDA NOK 1.58 billion versus NOK 1.49 billion a year ago

* Q4 revenues NOK 5,533 million versus NOK 5,265 million a year ago 

* Sees 2016 Ebitda margin in the range Of 27-31 percent

* Telenor’s dtac sees 2016 capex in line with 2015

* Telenor’s dtac sees 2016 service revenues excluding interconnect in the range of flat to slight increase versus 2015

* During the quarter the number of subscriptions increased by 0.40 million to 25.3 million. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)