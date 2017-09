Feb 3 (Reuters) - CytoTools AG :

* Strengthens subsidiary DermaTools Biotech GmbH through a capital increase

* DermaTools Biotech GmbH receives about 1 million euro ($1 million) of fresh capital

* Funds to be used to prepare and repeat phase III trial in europe for treatment of diabetic foot Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)