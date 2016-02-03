BRIEF-Mondo TV executes agreement with Lawless Entertainment in the United States

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA :

* An agreement has been executed with Lawless Entertainment, a Californian company, for representation in the United States for Mondo TV’s brand Sissi the Young Empress in connection with audiovisual and licensing and merchandising rights

* The agreement has a two-year duration

* Lawless Entertainment will manage under Mondo TV's control the licensing and merchandising rights on the property and its TV placement in the United States, as well as distribution on new media and DVD in the territory