BRIEF-Ericsson establishes industry patent licensing platform for IoT
#Communications Equipment
February 3, 2016 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ericsson establishes industry patent licensing platform for IoT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson

* Announces initiative to accelerate the development of Internet of Things (IoT) by establishing a platform for licensing of standardized technology to device manufacturers, spanning from autonomous cars to irrigation sensors

* The platform, operated by an independent company, will adopt a revenue sharing model for contributing companies and receive a mandate to license on behalf of the joining patent holders, aiming to simplify access to standardized technology. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
