BRIEF-Betsson pays 113 mln SEK in taxes in Germany
#Casinos & Gaming
February 3, 2016 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Betsson pays 113 mln SEK in taxes in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Betsson Ab

* Betsson believes that a future regulated German gaming market will offer considerable opportunities, and it intends to apply for a gaming licence as soon as this is possible

* Betsson is therefore now submitting returns for historic tax on sports betting and paying approximately MSEK 113 to the German government

* Betsson still believes that it is not subject to a tax liability, but is opting to declare the tax in order to avoid negative repercussions when applying for a licence in the future

* Betsson will probably transfer approximately MSEK 113 to the German State, of which MSEK 8.7 was accrued during the fourth quarter and the rest is a lump sum for previous quartersSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
