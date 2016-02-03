FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 3, 2016 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-INWIT sees high single digit annual growth objective for EBITDA in 2016-2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA (INWIT)

* 9M 2015 EBITDA 108.2 million euros (144.3 million euros on an annualized basis)

* 9M 2015 revenues: 239.2 million euros (318.9 million euros on an annualized basis)

* Sees over 135 million euros ($149.30 million) investments in Italy in 2016-2018

* Sees high single digit annual growth objective for EBITDA in 2016-2018

* Will propose to board of directors and shareholders' meeting the distribution of a dividend of 90 pct of net income for the 2015 financial year Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
