BRIEF-INWIT sees high single digit annual growth objective for EBITDA in 2016-2018

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA (INWIT)

* 9M 2015 EBITDA 108.2 million euros (144.3 million euros on an annualized basis)

* 9M 2015 revenues: 239.2 million euros (318.9 million euros on an annualized basis)

* Sees over 135 million euros ($149.30 million) investments in Italy in 2016-2018

* Sees high single digit annual growth objective for EBITDA in 2016-2018

* Will propose to board of directors and shareholders' meeting the distribution of a dividend of 90 pct of net income for the 2015 financial year Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)