BRIEF-ING Groep Q4 net result down at 819 million euros

Feb 4 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV :

* Q4 net result banking 807 million euros versus 530 million euros ($587.29 million) year ago

* Q4 net result ING group 819 million euros versus 1.18 billion euros year ago

* Q4 total underlying income 4.04 billion euros versus 3.95 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q4 underlying net result 822 million euros versus 765 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q4 interest result 3.17 billion euros versus 3.16 billion euros in Reuters poll

* ING group fully-loaded CET1 ratio strengthened to 12.7 pct

* FY underlying net profit 4,219 million euros

* Proposal to pay full-year dividend of 2,515 million euros

* FY dividend of 0.65 euro/share, comprising previously announced interim dividend of 0.24 euro and final dividend of 0.41 euro/share

* Consumer confidence improved in the fourth quarter as concerns about a possible Grexit receded Source text: bit.ly/1P6KVG3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)