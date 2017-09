Feb 4 (Reuters) - Emmi AG :

* Net sales of 3,213.9 million Swiss francs ($3.2 billion) in 2015 versus 3,404.0 million francs year ago

* Maintains its profit forecast for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0057 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)