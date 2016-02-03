FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 3, 2016 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Resilient Property Income Fund sees FY Distribution to rise by c. 24 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Resilient Property Income Fund Ltd :

* Condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2015

* Declared a dividend of 232,46 cents per share for interim period ended December 2015. This represents a 25,2 pct increase over 185,62 cents per share declared in December 2014

* Net income from property portfolio was negatively affected by once-off items including marketing campaign

* Retail sales growth at Resilient Malls is ahead of national retail sales growth and were ahead of board’s expectations

* After adjusting for these, net income grew by 7,6 percent

* Increased levels of uncertainty, volatility in financial markets both in South Africa and internationally is anticipated to continue

* Distributions are forecast to increase by approximately 24 pct for 2016 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

