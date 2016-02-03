FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CRCAM Alpes Provence FY consolidated net banking income falls to 430.2 mln euro
#Financials
February 3, 2016 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CRCAM Alpes Provence FY consolidated net banking income falls to 430.2 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - CRCAM Alpes Provence :

* Reports FY consolidated net banking income of 430.2 million euro compared to 432.6 million euro ($474.4 million) a year ago

* FY consolidated gross operating income is 175.9 million euro compared to 175.9 million euro year ago

* FY consolidated net income group share is 97.5 million euro compared to 90.7 million euro a year ago

* Says Basel 3 solvency ratio at Sept. 30 was 18.6 pct

* Says the individual cost of risk at the end of 2015 was 27.9 million euro, down 23.6 pct Source text: bit.ly/1P6hjZB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9118 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
