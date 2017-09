Feb 3 (Reuters) - Atlas Estates Ltd :

* Its unit, Atlas Estates (Przasnyska 9) Sp. z o.o., signs agreement with PEKAO SA concerning loan of 42.9 million zlotys ($10.7 million)

* Proceeds of loan will be used to, inter alia, finance construction of multi-apartment residential building Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0227 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)