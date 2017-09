Feb 3 (Reuters) - Transgene SA :

* Transgene and ABL, Inc. announce the acquisition by ABL Europe of Transgene’s production asset situated in Illkirch, near Strasbourg

* Transgene and ABL Europe sign a 3-year agreement under which Transgene has secured production of necessary clinical lots for its clinical development plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)