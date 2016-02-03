FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chengdong Investment sells its stake in PJSC Moscow Exchange- bookrunner
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 3, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Chengdong Investment sells its stake in PJSC Moscow Exchange- bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs

* Proposed sale by Chengdong Investment Corporation of up to 119,131,056 ordinary shares in PJSC Moscow Exchange Micex- Bookrunner

* Shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuilt offering, which will be launched immediately

* Goldman Sachs international is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with the transaction

* Following completion of the transaction, chengdong investment corporation will no longer hold any ordinary shares in the company Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.